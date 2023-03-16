VW targets entry-level EV market with ID. 2all concept

Volkswagen has released the first details of the ID. 2all, a sub-€25,000 (US$26,500) BEV that is based on its MEB platform.

According to the company, the ID. 2all (targeted for production in 2026) will be FWD only and deliver a range of up to 450km on the WLTP cycle. Kai Grünitz, member of the brand board of management responsible for development, said, “The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive. We are exploiting the great flexibility offered by our modular electric drive (MEB) platform and will set new standards in terms of technology and everyday usability with the MEB Entry platform.”

Details of the powertrain remain sparse, but the company did say it will be equipped with a 166kW drive motor, with the vehicle leveraging what VW calls “particularly efficient drive, battery and charging technology”. This, it states, will enable DC charging from 10-80% in 20 minutes, while also accepting 11kW from AC chargers.

“The production version of the ID. 2all will be a full-value electric vehicle for every day of the year. A typical Volkswagen with sufficient space and a long range so that the destination can be reached without problems, even on long journeys. Thanks to the extremely variable MEB platform, our customers will also benefit from state-of-the-art technologies in the price class around €25,000. Volkswagen is once more democratizing progress here. And that is also exactly our goal,” said Grünitz.