Vauxhall increases Mokka Electric range with updated battery

From March 2023, Vauxhall Mokka Electrics will be available with a new 54kWh battery, increasing range to 252 miles, a 20% improvement compared to the 50kWh unit being replaced.

The new 54kWh battery is more efficient than its predecessor and requires only 15.2kWh of electricity to achieve a range of 62 miles. The battery is partnered with a 158ps electric motor which has also been updated to deliver an additional 20ps.

These powertrain changes have resulted in the Mokka Electric now being capable of 0-96km/h in under 10 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 150km/h.

The Vauxhall model supports 100kW rapid charging and can be recharged from 0-80% in 30 minutes. The Mokka Electric also benefits from an 11kW onboard charger as standard to enable charging at home through a wall box.

By 2028, Vauxhall aims to offer only electric vehicles, and at present the OEM is one of the only brands to offer a fully electric variant across its entire light commercial vehicle (LCV) model range. In 2023 customers will be able to choose from six fully electric Vauxhall-branded vehicles.