US$6m investment in Enteligent scales up production of solar DC-to-DC charger

Enteligent, a developer of solar-powered DC-to-DC chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), has raised US$6m from investors to scale the production of its photovoltaic (PV) module-level power optimizers and its DC-to-DC-based bidirectional EV chargers.

The company is supplying a long-dwell-time 25kW DC-to-DC EV charger to a large logistics company to power its newly electrified delivery fleet. The funding round was led by global technology investor Taronga Ventures and brings the company’s total fundraising to US$19m since 2021. Taronga Ventures’ program arm, RealTechX, selected Enteligent as one of 12 companies internationally to participate in its ESG Impact program in 2023.

“Enteligent’s technology sets a new standard in maximizing solar energy efficiency,” said Jonathan Hannam, managing partner at Taronga Ventures. “Their holistic approach to solar power optimization offers practical solutions with real-world applications that meet the needs of global real asset owners and operators. Together, we can significantly advance decarbonization efforts for real assets.”

The company’s NMax PV module power optimizers with rapid shutdown safety capabilities are designed to ensure that each panel operates at maximum output continuously.

Alongside its 25kW DC-to-DC fleet charging platform, Enteligent is making its solar-powered TLCEV T1 EVSE available for pre-order. This runs directly from the sun and provides immediate daytime charging from on-site solar generation.

“Our mission is to drive a paradigm shift in energy consumption habits by leveraging abundant solar power and our innovative technology to facilitate society’s transition to electrification,” commented Sean Burke, CEO and co-founder of Enteligent.