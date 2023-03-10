STMicroelectronics automotive-grade micro-power op amp endures harsh temperature and extended mission profile

The TSU111H 5V automotive operational amplifier from STMicroelectronics benefits from micro-power current consumption and 150°C operating-temperature capability to provide a combination of properties that are unusual to find in a single device.

The operational amplifier is qualified to AEC-Q100 temperature Grade 0 (-40°C to 150°C), enabling the TSU111H to withstand high heat environments, such as in braking systems, combustion-engine exhaust systems and fuel-cell generators. The high maximum temperature enables use inside sensor control units placed close to sensors installed in the hottest areas for optimum measurement accuracy.

In less demanding environments the STMicroelectronics solution, with its extended temperature range, enables a mission profile which is up to three times longer than an equivalent Grade 1 device qualified at 125°C. As a Grade 0 device, ST’s new op amp is capable of operating continuously at 65°C for more than 25 years, serving the entire vehicle lifetime, while Grade 1 devices are specified for eight years without failure. This makes the TSU111H suitable for use within applications like battery-management systems found in hybrid and electric vehicles which are never turned off, meaning they must consume the smallest amount of power possible.

The typical supply current of 1.7µA ensures the TSU111H places minimal load on the vehicle electrical supply. Furthermore, the output voltage is exact to within 250µV at 25°C, and 600µV over the full temperature range. This ensures high-accuracy signal conditioning in all applications and operating conditions. A typical use is to enable precision measurements in the vehicle’s onboard charger.

Currently in production, the TSU111H is housed in a SOT23-5L package.