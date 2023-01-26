Renault and R-Fit partner to launch electric retrofit kits for vintage models

Electric retrofit kits will be made available for the Renault 4, Renault 5 and first-generation Twingo through a partnership between Renault and R-Fit. The kit for the Renault 5 will be available in September 2023, with the kit for the Twingo available at a later date.

For €11,900 (US$12,963), owners will be able to have their classic models converted to run on electric power, extending their lifetime and reducing CO 2 emissions and enabling them to be used in urban areas with low emission zones.

The conversion keeps the car’s original transmission, and pairs it with a brushless synchronous engine, powered by a 105V lithium iron phosphate battery pack with a capacity of 10.7kWh. Capable of a full charge in 3 hours and 30 minutes via a domestic plug, a converted Renault 4 can travel up to 80km using the clean solution. The weight distribution of the vehicle remains unchanged.

In France, vehicles fitted with the product will be eligible for national and regional subsidies (depending on income and region), further reducing the cost of the conversion and subsequent maintenance.

The retrofit kit underwent testing at UTAC – France’s car, motorcycle, and bicycle technical union – where it passed the necessary safety and requirement tests.

“We are overjoyed about launching these electric retrofit kits that will enable people who love their classic cars and young people to drive in France in our iconic Renault 4, Renault 5 and Twingo, powered by electricity,” said Hugues Portron, director of The Originals Renault – la collection.

“In addition to the circular economy created by these new electric engine fits, the electric retrofit kits offer a solution that combines the pleasure of driving with savings and reliability without taking anything away from the style and the original designs of these well-loved timeless classics.”