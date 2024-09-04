Prodrive and Astheimer debut last-mile EV demonstrator

Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design have drawn on their collective design, engineering and prototype/low-volume manufacturing expertise to produce Evolv, an all-new compact and highly efficient last-mile electric quadricycle demonstrator with a cubic load capacity rivalling mid-size vans.

The demonstrator is on show at Cenex Expo 2024, which is taking place at UTAC Millbrook on September 4-5. The two companies have also announced the launch of ELM Mobility, a new company that aims to put a last-mile EV into UK production in 2028.

Sustainable last-mile logistics

With more urban areas creating clean air zones and rising online sales, logistics firms and retailers are increasingly seeking versatile, zero-emission vehicles to satisfy growing demand for last-mile deliveries. Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design, which have previously collaborated, set out to create a more efficient solution that the vehicles currently on offer in this space.

The vision was to create a capable, safe and efficient L7e category quadricycle (weighing under 600kg excluding batteries), which can be driven with a standard car licence. At just 3,240mm long, 1,450mm wide, 2,150mm high and weighing 850kg with batteries, the compact Evolv has two configurable load areas providing 4m³ of load space.

According to the companies, the Evolv has approximately double the load box volume of other L7e vehicles and is half the weight of a compact van with a similar load volume, making it the most efficient vehicle in this class, both in terms of cost and energy consumption per unit volume of goods per mile.

“Evolv demonstrates how our collective innovative design and engineering can push the boundaries of what a last mile EV can achieve,” said Dr Iain Roche, CEO, Prodrive Advanced Technology. “With Evolv, a compact footprint can go hand-in-hand with serious capability and efficiency. Evolv offers the best of both worlds, injecting versatility without compromise into a logistics fleet.”

Carsten Astheimer, founder and creative director, Astheimer Design, added, “Everything about the design of Evolv is fit-for-purpose. It’s lightweight, robust and simple, which fits harmoniously with the Astheimer Design philosophy of removing everything superfluous. The result is iconic in its simplicity, with the platform adaptable to the individual needs of each customer.”

ELM Mobility launch

Prodrive Advanced Technology and Astheimer Design have created a new joint venture to take the Evolv concept into production. Launched today (September 4), ELM Mobility aims to create the first “ground-up, fit-for-purpose last-mile delivery platform”, making a positive difference to cities around the world.

“We have a clear vision for ELM Mobility to be a leader in zero-emission last mile transport,” explained Roche. “Together with Astheimer, we have assembled a talented team comprising logistics specialists, designers and engineers to identify, solve and deliver solutions that will make a difference to this segment. We have already made significant progress, drawing on the brilliant minds across the two businesses to get a working demonstrator running in under 12 months.”

Astheimer agreed, adding, “ELM Mobility was created with the intention to deliver game-changing efficiency for our customers with small, lightweight electric vehicles. Astheimer and Prodrive have a rich history in developing commercial vehicles together, and the idea of developing a purpose-built last-mile delivery vehicle came to us as a result of these projects and insights. Funding from the Niche Vehicle Network, the APC and a private investor has supported us along the way to this point of proving out the concept by developing an initial prototype to physically demonstrate the vehicle attributes and to get market feedback. ELM Mobility has been created to take the concept to market, and to become an iconic UK brand.”

Next, ELM Mobility will take the project into the production readiness phase ahead of certification. Pre-series production vehicles will be trialled by customers, with start of UK production planned for 2028. Prices are expected to start from around £25,000 (US$32,790).