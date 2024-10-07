Neapco and Elaphe co-develop electric and hybrid powertrain solution

Neapco and Elaphe have developed an electric powertrain for electric and hybrid vehicles, called SuperBear.

By using proprietary bearing and e-motor technology, the powertrain delivers the high torque in a compact package (150Nm/L; 4,250Nm/in3).

The highlight of this solution is that it frees up space usually occupied by drivetrain components. Thus, this e-powertrain architecture enables vehicles to be tailored without changes to the chassis platform packaging and suspension setup.

Gorazd Lampič, Elaphe co-founder and CEO, said “Neapco’s extensive experience in the driveline sector and strong relationships with OEMs mean this partnership will produce electric drivelines that truly respond to the needs of customers. Together, we’re moving one step closer toward widespread adoption of best-in-class powertrain technology.”

While it is designed for both hybrid and EV powertrains, the SuperBear offers specific advantages for electric applications. With all motor components incorporated into the wheels, the weight of the vehicle is reduced. This in turn increases the range and enables the integration of larger batteries or adding more cargo space.

In delivery and transportation vehicles, the system offers varied flexibility such as a low floor for easy cargo loading, higher or lower rooflines, and increased space for passengers and cargo.

The SuperBear system comprises two wheel-hub e-drives, a hydraulic pump, and an air-cooled oil reservoir with integrated control electronics. The electrified axle can be fitted as a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive in vehicles with a standard 16in commercial-grade rim, as an original OE build.

The technology is highly scalable and Neapco’s lubricant supported bearings (LSB) reduce friction and absorb shock, extending the lifespan of the motor.

“With more than 100 years of experience in providing high-quality, dependable driveline solutions to the global automotive industry, we look forward to bringing this knowledge and expertise to the project with Elaphe, to bring this game-changing technology to the market,” said Jürgen Liermann, managing director at Neapco Europe.