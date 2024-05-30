Microgrid charger for electric fleets introduced by Paired Power

Electric vehicle charging technology specialist Paired Power has launched PairFleet, a customizable microgrid charger designed to expedite the installation of EV chargers for electric fleets of various sizes. Developed in Campbell, California, PairFleet is part of Paired Power’s expanded suite of microgrid solutions aimed at addressing grid inadequacy. By integrating energy from a site’s existing grid with solar power and battery storage, PairFleet aims to enhance the availability of EV charging ports. This design reduces daily charging costs and provides backup solar power, eliminating the need for expanding current electrical services. Each PairFleet installation is tailored to the specific requirements of the site, considering available grid capacity and the client’s energy and power needs for EV charging. The PairFleet app offers users remote diagnostics and real-time management of electric usage.

“We found that many of our customers required larger scale charging capacity, so we scaled up our PairTree microgrid into a system that can charge larger numbers of vehicles,” said Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “Many customers are experiencing long delays for adding grid infrastructure from their utility for EV charging, and microgrids are a rapidly deployable solution to the problem.”

The company has deployed its solar and microgrid solutions at businesses and wineries such as Carr Vineyards and Winery where the system charges a Monarch tractor.

“Thanks to Paired Power, we did something that no one else has ever done: we performed the first ever off-grid solar powered harvest in which we harvested eight tons of grapes with zero emissions,” said Ryan Carr, owner of Carr Vineyards and Winery in Santa Barbara, California.