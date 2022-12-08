Mercedes-Benz to double EDU production at Untertürkheim

German auto maker Mercedes-Benz is to double production of electric drive units (EDUs) at its Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant.

As well as conventional drive units and components, the plant is also responsible for the production of batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models, supporting the brand’s goal to go full-electric by the end of the decade. The previously planned capacities are to be doubled with production ramping up from 2024, with a target of one million EDUs annually.

Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group, responsible for production and supply chain management, commented, “Untertürkheim will continue to drive Mercedes-Benz in the truest sense of the word, also in the electric era. With production volumes for our new Mercedes-EQ models, we are making our traditional location in the Neckar Valley fit for the future and continuing its success story. One million electric drive units: We are reinforcing Stuttgart-Untertürkheim’s importance within our global powertrain production network and thus also the role of our highly competent colleagues.”

The EDUs for new electrified models are being developed in-house at Mercedes-Benz, and construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as the Bad Cannstatt plant, will begin in 2023.