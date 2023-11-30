Lotus unveils EV charging solutions

Lotus has launched its own EV charging solutions, including an ultra-fast 450kW DC charger, power cabinet and a modular unit for charging up to four vehicles at once.

In 2018, Lotus announced its Vision80 strategy and plans to transform the brand from a British sportscar maker to an all-electric global luxury technology brand by 2028. As part of this transition, the company is committed to developing its own range of EV charging solutions.

Charging anxiety remains one of the main barriers to electric vehicle adoption – nearly 80% of the US public cited the lack of charging infrastructure as a primary reason for not buying, according to an Energy Policy Institute survey. With Lotus’s charging capabilities, the company aims to provide consumers with “reliability and confidence” in charging solutions wherever they are driving.

The new suite of EV charging solutions designed for businesses includes: the Liquid-Cooled All-in-One DC Charger that offers ultra-fast charging capabilities of up to 450kW, which would enable the Lotus Eletre R to gain approximately 88.5 miles or 142km of range in just five minutes. Achieving a 10% to 80% charge takes only 20 minutes, according to Lotus, which extends the range by 74 miles or 120km, when using a 350kW Rapid Charger.

Complementing this, the modular Liquid-Cooled Power Cabinet is well-suited for locations requiring high energy demand, such as highway rest stops, delivering market-leading power output capabilities of up to 480kW. The Liquid-Cooled Charging Unit, when paired with the power cabinet, can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles, using a maximum current output of 600A.

Mike Johnstone, CCO at Lotus Group, said, “Over the past six years, Lotus has been investing in the technology and infrastructure to accelerate the transition to electrification. We want to make it easier than ever to own an electric vehicle and with our latest offerings, Lotus is able to provide customers with the confidence to access easy, fast and efficient charging.”

Alan Wang, VP of Lotus Technology and CEO at Lotus Flash Charge, added, “As more governments are increasing investment into electrification in their journey to net zero, the demand for a reliable electric vehicle charging infrastructure has never been higher than before. Lotus has developed best-in-class fast charging solutions to deliver a quick and reliable charging experience to meet customer needs.”

Lotus’s fast-charging solutions have already been deployed in China and are expected to roll out across the majority of European countries and Middle East in Q2 2024, with Germany and Austria following at a later date. Further market availability will be announced in due course.