Kleanbus completes first repowered bus build and accelerates testing of prototypes

Bus repower company Kleanbus has announced that it has completed the development of its first advanced modular electric platform by installing the system into its first prototype vehicle, an Optare Solo.

Using Kleanbus’s integration technology and software and a multitude of e-powertrain components from Tier 1 suppliers, the company can convert an array of bus types from internal combustion engines to fully electric powertrains in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

Kleanbus is also accelerating its prototype testing program, with dynamic development being conducted at the company’s 836m2 facility in the east of England. It is also starting pilot trials with several bus fleet operators.

Due to the design of the Kleanbus platform, the company can choose from a wide array of battery types or motors to meet the e-powertrain requirements of different bus operators.

Kleanbus’s repower program includes a full base vehicle evaluation and subsequent analysis of operator duty cycles. This enables a conceptual drivetrain to be modeled and validated using simulation software. At the same time, the bus’s diesel engine is removed.

Prototypes are created and then subjected to a rigorous test and validation program ahead of certification.

Once Kleanbus has designed and tested an e-drivetrain, the repower process takes two weeks to carry out. Following the conversion, the operating costs for bus operators are estimated to be a third of what a traditional diesel-powered bus costs to run.

“Momentum is building rapidly with the completion of our ‘e-drivetrain in a box’ and the installation of this modular platform system into our first prototype,” commented Joe Tighe, co-founder and CEO of Kleanbus. “We are excited to accelerate our prototype testing program, with pilot trials also starting this month with two bus operators. Leveraging the latest in proven components from leading Tier 1s, our technology-agnostic solution enables us to create an adaptable system that can convert a diesel bus into a state-of-the-art zero-emission vehicle quickly and cost-effectively.

“Kleanbus also provides the complete solution to bus operators, with innovative financing and charging as part of the total package, making it easy to go zero emission. The potential for repowering is huge: lower operating costs for bus operators and accelerating the transition to a clean future.”