Infineon Technologies to supply electromobility chips to Semikron Danfoss

Infineon Technologies and Semikron Danfoss have signed a multi-year volume agreement that will see Infineon supplying Semikron Danfoss with silicon-based electromobility chipsets, consisting of IGBTs and diodes.

The majority of the chips will be used within power modules for inverters that will be used within the main drives of EVs. Infineon will manufacture the IGBTs and diodes at its facilities in Dresden, Germany and Kulim, Malaysia.

Semikron Danfoss produces automotive power modules at sites in Nuremberg and Flensburg in Germany, and also in Utica in the USA. Beginning in 2024, the company will begin manufacturing its power modules in Nanjing, China.

“As the global leader in automotive semiconductors, Infineon enables game-changing solutions for clean and safe mobility,” said Peter Schiefer, president of Infineon’s automotive division. “Already today, our IGBTs and diodes play a major role in the industry’s electromobility transformation by enabling efficient power conversion in the electric powertrain.”

Claus Petersen, president of Semikron Danfoss, added, “Semikron Danfoss provides automotive customers with power modules based on the most advanced assembly technologies that fully exploit the capabilities of IGBTs and diodes to enable further decarbonization of the transportation sector. Automotive customers trust us as an experienced long-term partner to drive the transformation in the industry.”

