Ineos Automotive unveils 4X4 with two powertrain options

Ineos Automotive has introduced its latest 4×4 vehicle, the Ineos Fusilier, as part of its zero-emission model line that was first announced in May 2022. Unveiled in London by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of Ineos, the Fusilier aims to provide top-tier off-road performance without sacrificing on-road capabilities, offering zero- and low-emission options.

Alongside the previously announced all-electric powertrain (BEV), a low-emission range-extender electric is in development, featuring a small gasoline engine powering a generator to maintain battery charge when external charging is not available. Moreover, Ineos Automotive says its commitment to decarbonization is underscored by its unveiling of a Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Demonstrator, signaling readiness for hydrogen-powered 4×4 production pending infrastructure development.

The Fusilier is designed on a bespoke skateboard platform with a mix of steel and aluminum components, which Ineos says builds on the Grenadier’s legacy while embracing contemporary enhancements. Developed in collaboration with automotive supplier Magna, it will be manufactured in Graz, Austria. The partnership with Magna ensures rigorous testing on Austria’s Schöckl mountain to meet performance standards.

Ratcliffe said, “We’re excited to bring our electric 4×4 to market but we are beginning to understand the clear limitations of battery-electric in certain situations. We believe the addition of a range extender electric to our line-up will offer our customers a very low-emission drive without the range anxiety that drivers of electric vehicles experience today.

“As we developed this vehicle, we quickly concluded that in order to move toward decarbonization but continue making cars that consumers want to drive, we need a mix of powertrain technologies.”

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, added, “Announcing our third model line is another significant milestone for Ineos Automotive, cementing our intent as an automotive manufacturer – like our full vehicle line-up, we are here for the long haul.”

For more on electric powertrain technologies, please click here.