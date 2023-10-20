Hyundai and Kia enter power semiconductor partnership with Infineon 

In order to secure power semiconductors to support growing international EV demand, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have signed a partnership with German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies.

Under the agreement, Hyundai and Kia will purchase core power semiconductors for automotive uses, including diode, insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and silicon carbide (SiC) power modules.

The partnership builds on the long-running cooperation between Hyundai, Kia and Infineon on sensor components since the early 2000s. Infineon began supplying semiconductors to the companies in the mid-2000s, and both parties operated a joint research center between 2007 and 2020 to optimize the electricity performance of vehicles.

In addition, Hyundai and Kia will receive supplies of power semiconductors needed for their electrified models from Infineon through 2030 – including all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid line-ups.

Heung-soo Kim, executive vice president and head of global strategy office, said, “This partnership not only empowers Hyundai Motor and Kia to stabilize its semiconductor supply but also positions us to solidify our leadership in the global EV market, underpinned by our competitive product line-ups.”

“The future car will be clean, safe and smart and semiconductors are at the heart of this transformation. As a trusted partner, we are proud to advance our long-term partnership with Hyundai and Kia,” said Peter Schiefer, division president – automotive, Infineon.

The semiconductors are expected to be applied on new electrified models from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis to be launched through 2030.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor and Kia raised their 2030 annual EV sales targets to two million units and 1.6 million units, respectively.