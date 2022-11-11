Honda unveils first electric moped for Europe

At the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, Honda has unveiled its full European motorcycle range for the next year which includes the OEM’s first ever electric moped for the European market.

Named the EM1 e – EM standing for Electric Moped – the moped is the first model to be shown by the Japanese OEM following an announcement which outlined plans to introduce more than 10 electric motorcycle models around the globe by 2025.

The moped is powered by Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e which has been designed to deliver durability and reliability. Furthermore, Honda’s Mobile Power Pack (MPP) is capable of withstanding wide temperature variations, high humidity levels, impacts and vibrations. The MPP is a swappable battery pack which can be removed from the electric moped for charging. On a full charge the EM1 e is capable of carrying a rider for more than 40km.

The EM1 e is scheduled to be released in summer 2023 and is seen as a positive step forward as Honda aims to become carbon neutral within its motorcycle line-up during the 2040s.