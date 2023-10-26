GKN Automotive unveils new off-the-shelf electric drive unit concept

Designed to meet the growing demand for modular electric drive technology among electric vehicle players and EV conversion companies, GKN Automotive has introduced a new plug-and-play e-drive concept. The company says its aim was to create a cost-effective, modular electric drive system with optimal efficiency and performance and market-proven technology, in an off-the-shelf format.

With a choice of three systems, the first of which could be available as early as 2025, prospective customers can select the best solution for their required application from a 113kW two-in-one combination system (motor and transmission) or a fully integrated three-in-one system comprising an electric machine, transmission and inverter, in a choice of 113kW or 185kW output.

Suitable for various purposes, including small to large cars and light commercial vehicles in series production, the concept has the potential to help accelerate the transition to full electrification by empowering startups and established low-volume players.

Dirk Kesselgruber, CTO at GKN Automotive, commented, “We have spent the last 20 years producing leading e-drive technologies for global vehicle manufacturers, enabling them to drive the electric revolution. Based closely on our existing technology, our new eCrate concept will bring this technology to even more customers looking for high-quality and cost-effective electric drive units in a plug-and-play format. By introducing new innovative and sustainable solutions, we are helping to drive a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

The new concept will be showcased at GKN Automotive’s booth at the SEMA Show (Las Vegas, Nevada, October 31 – November 3).

