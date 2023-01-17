First electrified Corvette unveiled by Chevrolet

Chevrolet has introduced the OEM’s first electrified Corvette, the 2024 E-Ray, which features a 6.2-liter small block V8 engine and an all-wheel-drive system called eAWD.

The small block V8 delivers a peak power output of 495hp and 470lb/ft of torque to the vehicle’s rear axle. When partnered with the compact electric motor, an additional 160hp and 125lb/ft of torque is provided through the front axle via a 1.9kWh battery pack which is located between the seats. The battery system is charged through regenerative coasting and braking, and also during normal driving scenarios. A maximum power output of 655hp is provided by the electric motor and the internal combustion engine (ICE), enabling the E-Ray to achieve 0-100km/h in 2.5-seconds, which makes it the fastest production Corvette to date.

The amount of electric assist can be changed using the Corvette E-Ray’s six driver modes and drivers can also select the Charge+ feature to maximize the battery’s state of charge. If desired, limited all-electric propulsion can be selected from startup.

The E-Ray’s intelligent eAWD system has been designed to constantly monitor and learn the road surface, enabling the all-wheel-drive technology to adapt to differing road scenarios and driver demands. When being driven hard on track or in low grip scenarios, the E-Ray’s eAWD system and electric motor delivers additional power to the front axle to increase vehicle stability.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provide a new reason for more people to experience Corvette.”