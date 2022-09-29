BMW XM benefits from powerful hybrid system

The new BMW XM from the German OEM’s M Division is the company’s first high-performance car with an electrified drive system. Production will begin at the BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, USA in December 2022, and the XM will be available at international dealers in spring 2023.

The plug-in hybrid system consists of a V8 petrol engine and an electric motor that delivers a combined 480kW or 662ps. The 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine benefits from M TwinPower Turbo technology in addition to a cross-bank exhaust manifold and optimized oil separation process. The BMW XM is capable of 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds, aided by the electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. BMW’s M hybrid drive system delivers a maximum combined torque figure of 800Nm. A sports exhaust system with electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps also features.

Three operating modes can be selected via an M Hybrid button on the center console. This includes an electric setting for zero local emissions at speeds of up to 140km/h over a distance of 82-88km in the WLTP cycle. The vehicle’s lithium-ion high-voltage battery is situated in the underbody and delivers 25.7kWh of usable energy. A combined charging unit enables AC charging at up to 7.4kW.

Delivering power to the road is BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which benefits from a noticeably rear-biased setup in 4WD sport mode. The M Sport differential installed in the rear axle is also fully variable.

A BMW XM Label Red is scheduled to be added to the OEM’s model lineup in autumn 2023 and will become the brand’s most powerful road-legal series-produced car within the M Division. Based on provisional values, the Label Red will output a combined 550kW/759ps and 1,000Nm of torque.