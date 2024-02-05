Attron Automotive reveals electric motors and controllers

Attron Automotive, a startup in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, introduced its new advanced electric motors and controllers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which took place in New Delhi February 1-3.

The unveiling ceremony was led by Shri Arvind Kumar, director general of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The showcased products included three alpha series motors (RM14530, RM16070 and RM16045) and one advanced controller (CTR072500).

The company uses interior permanent magnet synchronous motor (IPMSM) technology. This features strategically placed magnets and a patented topology, which Attron says optimizes torque delivery. The motors can reportedly achieve a peak efficiency of more than 97% and have scalability from 1kW to over 200kW.

The CTR072500 electric motor controller features an Eta framework, which incorporates advanced algorithms like modified field-oriented control (modified FOC). The company says this provides precise control over torque and speed.

Shubham Pode, CTO of Attron Automotive, said, “This launch marks a significant stride in electric mobility, as our innovative motor architecture, precision engineering and commitment to cost reduction redefine industry standards. The scalable and versatile nature of our motors, coupled with peak efficiency exceeding 97%, positions Attron at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution.”

Attron raised Rs 4.75 crore in its maiden funding round, led by Anicut Capital with participation from Pontaq VC, Venture Catalysts and Yashovardhan Shah. The company says that the funding will support key growth initiatives, including setting up an assembly line, and establishing a prototyping facility, team expansion and R&D.

