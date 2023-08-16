All-electric Fisker Ronin Super GT to deliver 275km/h top speed

Further details have been released by vehicle manufacturer Fisker on its upcoming Ronin Super GT, an all-electric convertible that was exhibited at the OEM’s Product Vision Day earlier this month.

The Fisker Ronin will be built around an aluminum space frame with integrated battery cells capable of delivering a targeted range of 600 miles. Aided by a triple motor all-wheel drive powertrain expected to produce a peak power output of 1,014ps, the Ronin has a projected 0-100km/h time of two seconds and a top speed of 275km/h.

The GT will accommodate five passengers, and a focus has been placed on “driver enjoyment rather than autonomous technologies” – these will, however, be available if required. Just 999 vehicles are to be produced, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.

“The Fisker Ronin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future,” commented Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO, Fisker.

“Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.”