Vitesco Technologies supplies EMR3 e-drive for Honda e:Ny1 SUV

Vitesco Technologies is providing its integrated axle drive, the third generation Electronics Motor Reducer (EMR3), to Honda for its new B-segment all-electric SUV. The vehicle, based on the OEM’s new e:N Architecture F, will be called the e:Ny1 in Europe.

The compact 3-in1 e-drive unit integrates power electronics, an electric motor and a reducer. With a weight of 76kg, the axle drive is capable of a peak output of 150kW and 310Nm of torque. Vitesco Technologies e-drive will enable the e:Ny1 to reach a top speed of 160km/h.

Honda’s e:N Architecture F is a front-axle drive platform, and the OEM’s new e:Ny1 model will be capable of a maximum range of 412km. The European model e:Ny1 will be available from October 2023.

“It is an honor for us to deliver our successful electric axle drive to Honda for its new e:Ny1 model,” said Thomas Stierle, member of the Executive Board and division head of Vitesco Technologies’ Electrification Solutions. “We also see this business as a confirmation of our global strategy with well-established manufacturing and R&D sites in core world markets.”