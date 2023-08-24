DeepDrive to unveil EV central drive unit at IAA Mobility

Germany-based DeepDrive is set to present its new central drive unit for EVs at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich. The drive unit minimizes material consumption and uses an optimized design to significantly reduce the need for magnets and iron. First series deployments of the unit – which is based on the same technology employed in an earlier wheel hub – are scheduled to start in 2027.

The company’s drive unit will be available in two variants to suit different market needs. Both drive units have an integrated SiC-inverter and a two-stage, spur gearbox with coaxial output shaft to reduce space consumption.

The DeepDrive CSD 450 – suitable for EV main drives in the C segment – delivers an engine torque of 430Nm with an output power of 230kW. The component comes with variable gear ratios and output torques of between 2,700Nm to 3,800Nm are possible. The gearbox ratio for the CSD 450 can be varied between 6.4:1 to 9:1,

The DeepDrive CSD 700 – designed for EV main drives in the D segment – provides up to 5,400Nm output torque with an output power of 350kW. Its gearbox ratio can be varied from 6:1 to 8:1.