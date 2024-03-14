Unico introduces BAT300 battery cell formation and testing kit

EV test solutions provider Unico has introduced the BAT300 Series at the International Battery Seminar in Orlando, Florida, which showcases energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military and industrial applications.

The BAT300 Series, based on the Unico IDAC power platform, is designed to prioritize flexibility over ultra-high precision in test applications. Unico says the system can support from one to thousands of channels tailored for specific purposes, such as cell aging, formation, or end-of-line checks.

It includes features like remote voltage sense, temperature measurement, calibration and DC contactor control. With its compact design and bi-directional capability, it allows discharged energy to return to the AC grid. Each channel incorporates power electronics topology for efficient operation.

“With the recent acquisition of Present Power Systems, we’re already harnessing technologies from our new Advanced Technology Group, and the BAT300 Series represents our first product coming out of the acquisition,” said Steve Bright, CEO of Unico.

“The new IDAC power platform empowers Unico to enhance our presence in battery markets and venture into new sectors such as onboard charging, home charging, battery recycling and more.”

Don Wright, VP of engineering at Unico, said “The technology embodies a revolutionary shift in flexibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. It’s been immensely rewarding to introduce this product to the market, and we’re excited about the potential to develop more innovations for our roadmap using this cutting-edge technology.”

The product is ready for demonstration purposes with first deliveries this summer.