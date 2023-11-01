Toyota ups investment in key US battery factory

Toyota is to invest a further US$8bn and create 3,000 more jobs at its North Carolina battery manufacturing plant. This brings total investment in the plant to approximately US$13.9bn, and the total job count to a projected 5,000.

An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of 10 BEV/PHEV battery lines. The plant will also feature four battery lines for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of more than 30GWh annually.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Toyota’s commitment to electrification and carbon reduction, bringing jobs and future economic growth to the region,” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina. “We are excited to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility.”