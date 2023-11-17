Forge Nano to form battery manufacturing business

Materials science company Forge Nano, Inc., which enables peak performance products through atomic-level surface engineering, has announced it is to form a lithium-ion battery manufacturing business called Forge Battery. The new company will produce high-energy and high-power lithium-ion battery cells for defence, aerospace and specialty electric vehicle markets, at a new gigafactory in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company and outside investors plan for an initial investment of more than US$165m in Morrisville, North Carolina, to build the gigawatt hour-scale battery manufacturing facility. The facility expects to produce both 21,700 and 18,650 lithium-ion cells using materials coated with Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor surface technology.

Atomic Armor is designed to enhance the performance of existing and next-generation battery technologies and will enable Forge Nano’s cell technology to outperform current and future cell chemistries, the company predicts. Atomic Armor is also being used to improve production efficiency and drive down cell costs by removing electrolyte additives and reducing electrolyte consumption.

The facility is expected to begin production in 2026 and plans to use a USA-focused battery material supply chain to further bolster the domestic battery ecosystem and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

The gigafactory will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement of up to US$1,525,500, spread over 12 years.

Forge Battery also expects to receive an additional US$6,500,000 from the state of North Carolina based on its current investment projections, which include sales tax exemptions