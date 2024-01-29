Aptera Motors and CTNS partner to advance solar EV program

Through the signing of multiple agreements, Aptera Motors and CTNS have established a formal business relationship to build Aptera’s battery pack program, develop other energy solutions and pave the way for the creation of a joint venture subsidiary dedicated to advancing these initiatives.

CTNS, headquartered in Changwon, Korea, is a battery pack supplier for the robotics industry. It will serve as Aptera’s Tier 1 battery supplier and manufacturer, providing support for the design and validation of an energy-efficient and reliable battery pack program in the USA, with the underlying goal of advancing zero-emission vehicle development.

According to the companies, the alliance is expected to reduce the risks and costs for Aptera’s solar electric vehicle program. CTNS will source and install battery production lines for Aptera in Carlsbad, California, and supply the Aptera Battery Pack for its solar electric vehicle that is launching with a 400-mile range plus up to 40 miles per day from solar energy.

Chris Anthony, co-CEO of Aptera, said, “Our alliance with CTNS allows us to reduce the risk and overall cost of our solar electric vehicle program. With CTNS’s support, we now have an accelerated timeline for final battery pack validation, including UN and IEC certification, and the ability to build our battery line faster than we could on our own.”

The master supply and investment agreements, signed at the close of 2023, are only part of a greater partnership between the two companies. To power the joint venture company and the efforts to support Aptera’s battery pack program, CTNS will contribute US$5m to Aptera and this collaboration.

The collaboration is also supported by the Korean grant program and will be complemented by the grant money awarded to Aptera from the California Energy Commission (CEC), totaling approximately US$10m for Aptera’s battery manufacturing.

Co-CEO of Aptera Motors Steve Fambro said, “Through the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, we will be able to accelerate the development of a critical part of our zero-emission vehicle and bring additional business and employment opportunities to California that support our over-arching goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state and beyond.”