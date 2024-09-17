Upcoming Ford trucks to be powered by ZF electric drives

ZF has secured a long-term contract to supply electric drives for Ford Trucks. Future electrified heavy trucks from Ford will be powered by ZF’s drives, mainly the CeTrax 2.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions will first supply the CeTrax 2 dual electric central drive for Ford Trucks’ Electric Rigid Truck, which is premiering at IAA Transportation 2024. Under the agreement, ZF will also supply more electric drive variants as upcoming models enter production.

The compact and modular design of the CeTrax 2 enables it to fit in the same mounting space as an ICE. This helps manufacturers install either a combustion drivetrain or a CeTrax 2 electric central drive on the same production line, adding flexibility to the line-up. This flexibility also supports manufacturers in their transition toward e-mobility.

ZF will also equip the Electric Rigid Truck with its electrically powered hydraulic steering pump (EPHS). With the help of an e-motor, the steering pump is designed to provide hydraulic flow enabling the efficient operation of the truck’s hydraulic steering system independent of its drivetrain.

“With Ford Trucks, we have gained a major international customer for our new e-mobility drive platform. This underlines our leading position in Europe for electric commercial drives,” said Prof. Dr Peter Laier, member of the ZF board of management and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division.

Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks vice president, said, “Beyond innovative processes, product readiness and competitiveness, a trusted relationship and the highest quality standards are essential for us.” Duman added, “Ford Trucks has always been at the forefront of innovation in the heavy commercial vehicle industry, and this new agreement with ZF further solidifies its mission to lead the shift toward sustainable transport.”