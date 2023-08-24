Parker develops new test rig to enable the validation of membrane technology for fuel cells

Parker Hannifin’s filtration business has completed the development of a specialist test rig designed to enable the advanced validation of membrane technology produced by the company’s OEM customers. It will also aid in developing additional robust system solutions for fuel cells.

The test rig was manufactured in partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Microengineering and Microsystems (IMM) – a non-profit scientific research institute based in Germany.

The mass production of hollow fiber membrane technology for fuel cell humidification applications is viewed as vital to reduce carbon emissions. By enabling optimal moisture levels, hollow fiber membrane technology enables fuel cells to deliver a longer service life while also performing more efficiently and reliably.

“The results speak for themselves,” said Burkhard Hartmann, R&D officer at Parker’s Engine Mobile Filtration Europe Division. “This has been an outstanding collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute. It moves us all toward better, more efficient, more reliable fuel cell electrical vehicles, a vital step toward a cleaner, better tomorrow.”

Dr Gunther Kolb from the Fraunhofer Institute for Microengineering and Microsystems added, “Fuel cell technology is key to reducing emissions worldwide. The partners are confident that the hollow fiber membrane technology will be further improved, the service life of the fuel cell humidifiers will be extended, and their efficiency will be increased for the customers.”

