MAE installs two custom transmission dynos at NKP/Honda.

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), a US manufacturer of advanced automotive testing systems, has delivered and installed two custom end-of-line (EOL) transmission dynamometers for NK Parts Industries (NKP)/ Honda in Sydney, Ohio.

NKP/Honda, a re-manufacturer of automotive parts specializing in Honda automatic transmissions, previously relied on five aging dynamometers to test transmission functionality and quality. After evaluation of NKP/Honda’s testing requirements, MAE proposed and fitted the two custom EOL test systems.

System features and capabilities

The upgrade includes the installation of TestCell data acquisition software. Its capabilities include shift point verification, full-throttle upshift testing and closed-throttle downshift testing, along with downshift inhibitor validation. The software also enables abnormal noise and vibration diagnostics, transmission control system checks and leak detection at shaft seals and clutches. It also supports mechanical binding diagnostics and pressure testing across main, clutch and converter systems, making it a powerful solution for detailed drivetrain analysis.

Other features include turnkey installation, automated gear shifting, a metered transmission oil system and a fully automated test-out sequence.

