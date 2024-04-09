Kistler successfully tests cylinder pressure sensors in hydrogen combustion engines

Kistler has successfully tested its existing range of cylinder pressure sensors for resilience when used in hydrogen internal combustion engines.

Given the unique challenges posed by hydrogen-air mixtures, where hydrogen can induce brittleness in materials, Kistler conducted rigorous testing to verify the suitability of its sensor portfolio for hydrogen applications. The results of these tests were positive, which Kistler says confirms that its cylinder pressure sensors are now optimized for use in hydrogen internal combustion engine research and development.

Hydrogen internal combustion engine technology, although not new, has taken time to mature. As various technical approaches coexist in future vehicle powertrains, the hydrogen internal combustion engine is finding its place. Engine development engineers rely on trustworthy measurement results, which Kistler’s piezoelectric cylinder pressure sensors aim to deliver, the company says.