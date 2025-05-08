Horiba launches 100W PEM benchtop fuel cell test station

Horiba, an analytical and measurement technology company, has launched its next-gen test stations for PEM fuel cells. The C05-LT 100W PEM benchtop fuel cell test station aims to give customers access to single-cell testing technology at a low cost and in an accessible size, without compromising on accuracy or other benefits.

The C05-LT is designed to assist in 100W PEM fuel cell testing and support a wide range of single-cell membrane electrode assembly (MEA)/catalyst research applications. These include PEM fuel cell performance testing; durability and longevity studies; catalyst and membrane development; gas and water management; system optimization; and electrochemical characterization.

The C05-LT is said to offer testing performance through precise temperature, pressure and flow control. The test station heats and humidifies gases at a set flow rate, applying an electrical load to induce the chemical reaction necessary for PEM fuel cell testing and research. With code-free plug-and-play software, the system aims to test single-cell fuel cells and stacks up to 100W, with the assistance of Horiba’s TestWork test sequence configuration. All flow rates and loads can be set to specific requirements.

The fuel cell test station includes manual back-pressure regulation, humidifier water level sensing and auto filling, as well as nitrogen crossover capability. The C05-LT’s independent safety controls and automatic purging enable stable, semi-autonomous testing. It is supported by Horiba’s global service network, which aims to provide comprehensive services to keep systems calibrated, maintained and operating at peak efficiency.

“We developed the C05-LT specifically with university researchers and engineers in mind, as we recognized their need for a cost-effective and easy-to-use PEM fuel cell test system to accurately and reliably support accelerated research and development,” said Richard Carter, chief commercial officer at Horiba UK. “Quick and easy test startup is essential to researchers, so we’ve designed the C05-LT as a plug-and-play system with pre-programmed test sequences to eliminate the need for coding and enable precise, automated experiments across all testing scenarios.”

