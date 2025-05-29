Drive System Design expands high-speed testing capacity with second UK facility.

Drive System Design (DSD), an engineering and mobility consultancy within the Hinduja Tech group, has significantly enhanced its UK testing capabilities with the launch of a high-speed e-machine test facility.

Based at DSD’s engineering headquarters in Warwickshire, the new test cell is fully operational. It builds on the success of the company’s first high-speed e-machine test cell, which has operated at full capacity since its launch in May 2023. The test rig supports a variety of development tests, including calibration and control optimization projects, and meets escalating customer demand for more powerful, efficient and compact electric machines.

The new facility is equipped with a 600kW dyno, supporting e-machine and inverter development and validation. With up to 24,000rpm, the rig offers a highly flexible, automated testing approach that aims to shorten development cycles and accelerate time-to-market for DSD’s customers. Combined with the company’s proprietary motor testing power analysis routines and deep engineering expertise, DSD is said to be able to deliver a comprehensive e-machine calibration loop within as little as two days, providing customers with rapid, actionable insights for advanced development.

DSD offers identical high-speed test rigs in the UK and US. The new facility is part of DSD’s broader investment in electrification, including its new EMC chamber and continued development of engineering-led service offerings that enable faster, smarter testing.

“Our investment reflects the strong and sustained growth in electrification projects we’re seeing across multiple industries,” said Rob Smith, head of development and test at DSD. “From hypercar manufacturers to aerospace innovators, our customers are pushing performance limits as electric vehicle platforms transition into their second and third generations. Our new facility is not only market leading in capability but has been futureproofed to adapt as those requirements evolve.”

Mark Findlay, CEO of DSD, added, “The addition of our second high-speed e-machine test cell in the UK marks a significant milestone in expanding DSD’s global test and development capability. To accelerate the development of next-generation propulsion systems, we’ve combined a relentless focus on outcomes with our robust global delivery model. We pride ourselves on being a trusted partner, so by mirroring our advanced facilities in both the UK and US, we’re able to deliver a consistent and technically rigorous service to customers across regions. As electrification accelerates worldwide, DSD is proud to be at the forefront, enabling innovation across industries and continents.”

