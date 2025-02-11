Comemso introduces EV test platform with megawatt charging capabilities

Megawatt charging system (MCS) capabilities are now available in Comemso‘s EV and EVSE test equipment portfolio.

An advanced new platform builds on existing support for CCS (Combo 1 and Combo 2), NACS, CHAdeMO, and GB/T DC and AC standards. Designed for high-performance electric vehicle charging, it can handle up to 1,500V and 1,000A.

“Megawatt charging is more than just high power – it requires addressing new sets of challenges, from cooling mechanisms to cable design, and from specialized infrastructure to precise data measurement,” commented Kiriakos Athanasas, CEO at Comemso. “Our team has worked closely with suppliers and dedicated intensive workshop sessions to master these complexities, ensuring our solution will deliver reliable results under real-world conditions.”

The system is designed for seamless compatibility with global high-power charging standards, and also features a cooled cable engineered to handle continuous high-power EVSE and EV testing – effectively addressing the thermal challenges of megawatt-level charging.

Furthermore, built with a scalable design, the platform reserves space for the upcoming MCS communication core, ensuring it remains futureproof and adaptable to new protocols and evolving requirements.

By collaborating with suppliers, Comemso has refined its cooling and cabling approach for high-current operation. This flexibility enables test labs and OEMs to implement bespoke solutions including climate chamber applications. Comemso is encouraging industry partners, research institutions and EV/EVSE manufacturers to explore how its MCS-ready platform can be tailored to individual analysis needs.

Anita Athanasas, CCO, said, “This isn’t just a single project – it’s the groundwork for a new era in EV charging, and we’re excited to enable our customers to ride this wave of innovation.”