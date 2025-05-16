ATTI editor’s top picks: ATTI Forum presentations you don’t want to miss at Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2025 

It’s less than one week until Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2025, which will take place in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 20, 21 & 22. The ATTI Forum, which was launched to great acclaim in 2024, will take place again at this year’s show, in conjunction with the ATTI Awards.

The one-day conference will focus on the synergy between data-driven insights, advanced powertrain technologies and performance optimization in modern automotive testing, and will take place on May 21 at the ATTI Theatre & Awards / Innovation Showcase stage in Hall 8.

Automotive Testing Technology International editor-in-chief Rachel Evans shares her thoughts on some of the sessions taking place at this year’s ATTI Forum.

Digital twins: past developments and future directions

(Ahmed Ebada, Prof. Dr.-Ing. – BMW)

There’s still some debate around the exact definition of a digital twin. However, more and more areas of analysis now depend on digital replicas of physical assets.

One of ATTI’s first mentions of digital twin technology, online, was in a February 2021 article that referred to a digital twin cloud platform in China used to support autonomous vehicles (AV). In June 2021, digital twin technology was hailed as the savior of the UK electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The use of digital twins has advanced significantly since 2021. So, a chance to hear from Ahmed Ebada about BMW’s digital twin initiative – and how it could shift in the future – is definitely one to listen in on.

During the on-stage interview, we will discuss key themes like innovation, automation, predictive analytics and future trends in digital twin technology for automotive testing. Ebada’s presentation, ‘Advancing digital twin technology for next-gen automotive testing’, will take place at 11.25am.

Data analysis to ensure we stay connected

(Stoyan Nikolov, test manager and group lead, Bosch)

In his presentation, Nikolov will be discussing embedded software testing for connected vehicles. Specifically, he’ll be providing insights into fast continuous testing of a domain controller for connected vehicles.

This is an interesting subject because embedded software testing is an incredibly complex and critical issue that will dominate vehicle development for the foreseeable future.

Approximately 402,740,000 TB of data are created each day. With the automotive industry running thousands of automated test cases, generating massive data streams, smart tools will be essential to understand and make use of complex data.

The talk will compare classical test campaigns to real-time validation pipelines, highlight failure monitoring, address scalability, and provide actionable insights to reduce risk and deliver reliable software for the software-defined vehicle era. This promises to be a chance to hear about the challenges and opportunities from one of the industry’s leading players. Nikolov’s presentation ‘From test execution to decision: data-driven feedback loops at Bosch’, will take place at 2.40pm.

To view all the presentations taking place at the forum, click here for the full conference program.