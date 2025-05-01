ATTI Awards Forum 2025: Program announced.

Returning after its great success in 2024, the Automotive Testing Technology International (ATTI) Awards Forum will take place again at this year’s Automotive Testing Expo Europe, in conjunction with the ATTI Awards.
The non-profit ATTI Awards, designed to recognize and reward the fantastic achievements of the world’s top vehicle engineering suppliers and specialists, will be presented at 4pm on May 20, 2025.
The ATTI Forum will take place on the following day, May 21, 2025, and will focus on the synergy between data-driven insights, advanced powertrain technologies and performance optimization in modern automotive testing.
The awards ceremony and forum will take place on the ATTI Theatre & Awards / Innovation Showcase stage in Hall 8.
Here’s what’s in store:
10:30am
Welcome
11:00am
Car update test cloud system for early-stage development
Eugen Novikov, integration engineering lead, Cariad, Germany
- Improve efficiency with car update test cloud systems
- Efficient, scalable, high-quality software deployment
- Flashing scenario presets, integrated test execution and common data models for full traceability
11:25am
Advancing digital twin technology for next-gen automotive testing
Prof. Ahmed Ebada, Prof. Dr.-Ing., BMW, Germany
- Exploring the role of digital twins in automotive testing
- Data integration, real-time analytics and predictive modeling
- Assessing case studies to evaluate key technological advances and challenges
11:50am
Certus: Development of a proprietary toolchain for innovation in V&V
Dr Huw Davies, senior lecturer, Centre for Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University, UK
- Using automated intelligent algorithms to form more comprehensive datasets
- Search space optimization techniques to identify uncertainty in performance to make data-driven decisions
- Using test oracles and risk quantification to support CAM developers
12:15pm
How Nissan is tackling today’s testing challenges
In conversation with Emma Deutsch
Director of customer-oriented engineering, test operations and DP office, Nissan Technical Centre Europe
- Tackling the common test challenges of vehicle development
- Discussing the shift to digital and data-driven engineering for OEMs
12:40pm
Lunch
2:40pm
From test execution to decision: data-driven feedback loops at Bosch
Stoyan Nikolov, test manager and group lead, Bosch, Bulgaria
- Using continuous testing, with big data and intelligent feedback loops, to transform automotive software testing
- How to analyze massive data streams from automated testing using smart tools
- How timely negative feedback prevents regressions, while positive feedback accelerates release confidence
3:05pm
Critical elements for excelling in electric powertrain development and testing
Daniela Lingitz, team leader business operation, AVL List, Austria and Daniel Veith, team leader technical sales specialist software, AVL, Germany
- Using AI-based methods to accelerate and improve battery aging predictions
- How early fault detection can save OEMs from warranty and recall costs
- Insights into the shift from hardware-centric to software-centric development through seamless automation
- Understand how to shorten software update cycles from months to days while maintaining regulatory compliance.
3:30pm
Low-cost hybrid perception sensor (HPS) for autonomous road vehicles
Dr Pudureddiyur Venkataraman Manivannan, professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India
- Compact hybrid perception system (HPS) as an alternative to lidar/radar
- Implementing HPS in low/mid-range cars in India/Asia for all-weather driving
- How on-road tests assess HPS real-world application
Click here to register for a free pass to the expo and forum.