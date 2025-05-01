ATTI Awards Forum 2025: Program announced.

Returning after its great success in 2024, the Automotive Testing Technology International (ATTI) Awards Forum will take place again at this year’s Automotive Testing Expo Europe, in conjunction with the ATTI Awards.

The non-profit ATTI Awards, designed to recognize and reward the fantastic achievements of the world’s top vehicle engineering suppliers and specialists, will be presented at 4pm on May 20, 2025.

The ATTI Forum will take place on the following day, May 21, 2025, and will focus on the synergy between data-driven insights, advanced powertrain technologies and performance optimization in modern automotive testing.

The awards ceremony and forum will take place on the ATTI Theatre & Awards / Innovation Showcase stage in Hall 8.

Here’s what’s in store:

10:30am

Welcome

11:00am

Car update test cloud system for early-stage development

Eugen Novikov, integration engineering lead, Cariad, Germany

Improve efficiency with car update test cloud systems

Efficient, scalable, high-quality software deployment

Flashing scenario presets, integrated test execution and common data models for full traceability

11:25am

Advancing digital twin technology for next-gen automotive testing

Prof. Ahmed Ebada, Prof. Dr.-Ing., BMW, Germany

Exploring the role of digital twins in automotive testing

Data integration, real-time analytics and predictive modeling

Assessing case studies to evaluate key technological advances and challenges

11:50am

Certus: Development of a proprietary toolchain for innovation in V&V

Dr Huw Davies, senior lecturer, Centre for Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University, UK

Using automated intelligent algorithms to form more comprehensive datasets

Search space optimization techniques to identify uncertainty in performance to make data-driven decisions

Using test oracles and risk quantification to support CAM developers

12:15pm

How Nissan is tackling today’s testing challenges

In conversation with Emma Deutsch

Director of customer-oriented engineering, test operations and DP office, Nissan Technical Centre Europe

Tackling the common test challenges of vehicle development

Discussing the shift to digital and data-driven engineering for OEMs

12:40pm

Lunch

2:40pm

From test execution to decision: data-driven feedback loops at Bosch

Stoyan Nikolov, test manager and group lead, Bosch, Bulgaria

Using continuous testing, with big data and intelligent feedback loops, to transform automotive software testing

How to analyze massive data streams from automated testing using smart tools

How timely negative feedback prevents regressions, while positive feedback accelerates release confidence

3:05pm

Critical elements for excelling in electric powertrain development and testing

Daniela Lingitz, team leader business operation, AVL List, Austria and Daniel Veith, team leader technical sales specialist software, AVL, Germany

Using AI-based methods to accelerate and improve battery aging predictions

How early fault detection can save OEMs from warranty and recall costs

Insights into the shift from hardware-centric to software-centric development through seamless automation

Understand how to shorten software update cycles from months to days while maintaining regulatory compliance.

3:30pm

Low-cost hybrid perception sensor (HPS) for autonomous road vehicles

Dr Pudureddiyur Venkataraman Manivannan, professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India

Compact hybrid perception system (HPS) as an alternative to lidar/radar

Implementing HPS in low/mid-range cars in India/Asia for all-weather driving

How on-road tests assess HPS real-world application

Click here to register for a free pass to the expo and forum.