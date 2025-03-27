Rivian partners with MAE on custom EV test equipment installation

US test equipment manufacturer Mustang Advanced Engineering has been working on an e-mobility installation at Rivian Automotive in Irvine, California, for nearly two years. The project included several custom testing solutions based on MAE’s MAE-AWD-500-AC/EC chassis dynamometer. It involved three chassis dynamometers for Rivian’s SUVs and trucks, two for the company’s electric delivery vans (EDVs) and one integrated into an environmental chamber to test performance in extreme cold temperatures.

Each testing system was customized to meet Rivian’s requirements for validating its latest electric vehicle models, considering the size and performance of each product. Each dynamometer provides 3,175kg of inertia.

“MAE has a history of providing sophisticated test stands specifically designed for electric vehicle drivetrains, which provide big torque at low RPM, creating a need for more steady state loading capability,” said Michael Caldwell, senior account manager at MAE. “MAE was able to meet Rivian’s requirements and provide the necessary hardware and software for the system.”