StoreDot opens US research lab for semi-solid-state batteries

Fast charging battery developer StoreDot has opened a new US research facility in Irvine, California. The lab facility will be used to speed up development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. According to the company, its location was chosen to access the wealth of talent on the West Coast of the USA and to strengthen the company’s relationship with USA-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturers.

The facility will be headed by global chief science officer Dr David Lee, with plans to rapidly expand the company’s USA-based R&D expertise. Dr Lee and his team will work in tandem with StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D headquarters, with hopes to scale up development globally and remain on track for its 100inX strategic technology roadmap. Announced last year, the roadmap targets delivery of mass-produced battery cells capable of 100 miles of range in five minutes of charge by 2024, 100 miles in three minutes by 2028 and 100 miles in two minutes by 2032.

Dr Lee said, “With the growing activity of testing programs around the globe, the opening of our new US R&D innovation hub is further evidence of our rapid expansion. Now that we have an operational US base, we are looking to harness the world-class talent pool here to bolster the development of our leading XFC technology and its future generations. It’s an honor to be leading this team which will work closely with our Israel headquarters and bring new skills and scientific capabilities to the company as we scale-up our business and transition to mass production.”