Sakuu and SK on collaborate on EV battery manufacturing

The collaboration focuses on industrializing Sakuu’s dry process Kavian platform, designed to eliminate the use of solvents in electrode manufacturing and introduce high-performance and environmentally friendly batteries.

Dr Rhee Jang-weon, CTO at SK on, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We look forward to working closely with Sakuu to accelerate innovations in the manufacturing processes for EV battery electrodes.”

Following Sakuu’s announcement of early access to its dry process Kavian platform in December 2023, SK on has become one of the first companies to partner in developing this technology. SK on operates two EV battery plants in Commerce, Georgia, and is expanding further in the southern US through joint ventures with Ford and Hyundai Motor Group.

Robert Bagheri, founder and CEO of Sakuu, added: “Together, SK on and Sakuu are ushering in a new era in battery manufacturing technology, advancing safety, sustainability and innovation in battery technology.”