PowerCo and QuantumScape partner to mass manufacture solid-state batteries for EVs.

Volkswagen Group’s battery company, PowerCo, and battery manufacturer QuantumScape have agreed to industrialize QuantumScape’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. This partnership aims to advance the technology toward mass manufacturing for passenger electric vehicles (EVs).

Under this non-exclusive license agreement, PowerCo will be able to produce up to 40GWh per year using QuantumScape’s technology, with the potential to expand up to 80GWh annually. The companies say that this capacity could outfit approximately one million vehicles per year.

QuantumScape’s technology platform uses a solid-state ceramic separator, enabling the use of a pure lithium-metal anode for high energy and power density. The companies plan to scale up this technology for integration into a Volkswagen Group vehicle series.

The companies believe this collaboration will expedite the production of solid-state technology to meet the increasing global demand for EV batteries. This agreement replaces a previous joint venture between Volkswagen Group and QuantumScape for co-manufacturing batteries.

Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo, said, “We aim to bring the most sustainable and advanced battery cells to our customers. Having tested QuantumScape prototype cells for years, we look forward to bringing this future technology into series production.”

Dr Siva Sivaram, CEO and president of QuantumScape, highlighted the partnership’s role in QuantumScape’s global scale-up strategy: “Combining our technology with PowerCo’s manufacturing expertise, this deal positions us at the forefront of energy storage innovation and accelerates the commercialization of our batteries.”

Blome has stepped down from QuantumScape’s board of directors to lead PowerCo’s collaboration efforts. His successor on the QuantumScape board will be announced soon.

Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and board chairman of QuantumScape, praised Blome’s contributions: “Frank has been an exceptional partner, and his ongoing involvement will ensure the strength and continuity of our collaborative efforts.”