Geely Auto and STMicroelectronics sign long-term SiC supply agreement

Tech company STMicroelectronics and Geely Auto Group, an automobile and new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, have announced a long-term silicon carbide (SiC) supply agreement. This partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and performance of Geely Auto’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and further its NEV transformation strategy.

Under this multi-year agreement, STMicroelectronics will supply Geely with SiC power devices for mid-to-high-end BEVs. These SiC MOSFETs (metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistors), now in their third generation, will help improve the powertrain efficiency, enable faster charging speed and extend the driving range of Geely’s EVs.

“Both sides will deepen long-term cooperation in fields such as smart driving to jointly focus on customer needs, accelerate the implementation of new products and solutions and shape an efficient cooperation mode. I believe that this cooperation will be beneficial for both parties to conduct more forward-looking technical research based on the development trends of smart, electrified and connected cars,” said Fu Zhaohui, director of the electronic and electrical center of Geely Automotive Central Research Institute.

Geely has already integrated ST’s third generation SiC MOSFET devices into its electric traction inverters. These inverters are important components of electric powertrains, and the use of SiC MOSFETs maximizes their efficiency.

In addition to the supply agreement, Geely and STMicroelectronics have established an Innovation Joint Lab, which will focus on developing smart, electrified, and connected automotive technologies. It aims to foster innovation in automotive electronics/electrical (E/E) architectures, in-vehicle infotainment, smart cockpit systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and NEVs.