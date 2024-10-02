Garrett and SinoTruk to co-develop electric truck powertrain

A letter of intent has been signed between Garrett Motion and SinoTruk to co-developm an electric powertrain for application in SinoTruk’s product portfolio. The brands aim to start mass production of trucks equipped with the e-powertrain by 2027.

The companies will advance proof of concepts (PoCs) for e-powertrain systems in both light and heavy trucks, with a focus on energy efficiency and simplified vehicle integration. The projects will focus on the adoption of zero-emission technologies in the commercial vehicle market, especially China.

Olivier Rabiller, CEO of Garrett, said, “This partnership with SinoTruk will accelerate the development of high-speed solutions that not only improve vehicle performance, but also contribute to global emission reduction goals, with e-trucks on the road by 2027.”

Wang Chen, president of SinoTruk, said, “This partnership will help to advance our innovation leadership in the truck industry. We will complement Garrett’s high-speed e-drive with our high-speed transmission expertise and integrate into the best-in-class beam-axle. We look forward to working closely with Garrett to deliver breakthrough technologies that combine both performance and cost benefits for our fleet customers.”