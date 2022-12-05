Hyundai showcases N Brand vehicles development in new video

The Hyundai Motor Company has released a video detailing its high-performance N Brand and the RN22e and N Vision 74 ‘rolling lab’ vehicles aiding in the development of the brand’s electrified vehicles of the future.

During the video a Hyundai spokesperson discusses the company’s development process of N Branded vehicles, with a focus placed on the RN22e and N Vision 74.

The OEM’s RN22e combines the OEM’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and several other advanced technologies to deliver Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sports Car – the performance pillars of the Hyundai N Brand. The hydrogen hybrid N Vision 74 also features, with the video detailing how the vehicle demonstrates the N Brand’s mid- to long-term vision for high-performance vehicles.

The clip also features the first appearance of the Ioniq 5 N, wrapped in an N-specific camouflage, driving next to the RN22e and N Vision 74.

“Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All of our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president, N brand management and motorsport sub-division, Hyundai Motor Company.

“The success story of rolling labs highlighted by RN22e is a perfect prelude to our N Brand’s very first battery electric production model, the Ioniq 5 N, coming soon.”