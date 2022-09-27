Punch Torino and BeamIt partner to advance additive manufacturing

A strategic partnership has been formed between Punch Torino and BeamIt that will see the duo develop additive manufacturing as a competitive and sustainable form of production compared to traditionally used processes. A focus of the collaboration will be on innovating and growing additive manufacturing with metal powder bed fusion technology for large-scale industrialization.

Both parties will work to develop the additive technological process Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) at an industrial level to increase the competitiveness of the Italian additive manufacturing landscape. The group aims to foster the growth of metal powder printing technology to support an industrial supply chain with a focus placed on the mass industrialization of automotive products.

Through the partnership, Punch Torino and BeamIt seek to develop additive manufacturing by creating new processes and technologies which result in stable, reliable, repeatable and cost-effective printing. Furthermore, the pair aims to enhance process and product sustainability based on circular economy guidelines. To maintain a high value in the entire lifecycle both parties will use the concepts of re-manufacturing, re-use and recycling.

“We are excited about this partnership with Punch Torino, a company highly specialized in engineering research and development, that will allow us to lead Italian additive technology toward high industrial standards,” said Andrea Scanavini, BeamIt. “Thanks to its high engineering skills applied to the design and industrialization of technologically advanced products, made with metal powder bed fusion technology, Punch Torino will be decisive in consolidating a large-scale industrial printing process. This contribution will increase competitiveness in the European market, including through careful cost optimization and an eye toward environmental sustainability.”

“We are pleased to have BeamIt, a leading company in the sector, at our side, which, thanks to its great know-how on printing processes with DMLS technology, will allow us to consolidate production processes by improving the development and industrialization of high-volume additive products,” added Gianmarco Boretto, director hardware engineering Punch Torino. “This collaboration will strengthen the Italian additive industrial fabric, proposing increasingly innovative, competitive and sustainable solutions to the European market.”