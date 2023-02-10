Zepp.solutions details hydrogen fuel cell Europa truck

Additional specifications have been released by Zepp.solutions for its new hydrogen fuel cell truck, the Europa. The vehicle has been designed to replace the conventional and polluting 4×2 diesel tractor unit – used within the transportation industry – with a zero-emission alternative.

Based on a proven chassis from a well-known truck manufacturer, the Europa will begin operations in Q4 2023 with a 350bar hydrogen storage system. With over 50kg of useable hydrogen stored on board, the 4×2 tractor unit will be capable of a 700km range.

In late 2024, Zepp.solutions will introduce a 700bar hydrogen storage version (with more than 80kg of useable hydrogen) which will enable a range of more than 1,000km before refueling. The usable electrical energy content of the hydrogen after conversion is more than 900kWh and 1,450kWh for the 350bar and 700bar versions respectively.

The company states that infrastructure within Europe for 700bar refueling needs to be improved, meaning the 350bar version is better suited to its first customers. The hydrogen-electric powertrain can also be fitted to alternative vehicle configurations, including box trucks, other axle configurations and cabs. At the center of the powertrain is a single Zepp X150 fuel cell module, with the option to integrate further stacks and/or modules to increase efficiency and range.

Designed for the European market, the Europa adheres to strict European Union regulations – which “guided its development” – and benefits from the same payload capacity as its diesel counterpart.

“The Europa truck is another shining example of our commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions to the market. We’re excited to offer a zero-emission, long-range truck that can compete with its diesel counterparts in terms of payload, performance and usability” said Kevin Schreiber, co-founder, Zepp.solutions. “And this is just the beginning. The integrated hydrogen fuel cell system X150 and our hydrogen storage systems are also available for integration by other manufacturers. We’re looking forward to their applications of our systems.”

Further specifications and the truck’s final design, and the delivery of the first two trucks to launching customers BCTN Group and the VOS Transport Group, will take place in Q4 of 2023.