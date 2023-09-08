WAE unveils hydrogen fuel cell version of EVR platform

WAE Technologies (WAE) revealed its latest development, a fuel cell version of its EVR platform, at this year’s CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle (LCV) show in the UK.

WAE says it has developed the high-performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platform – EVRh – to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen (H 2 ) powered powertrain systems through implementation in a high-performance vehicle application.

The fuel cell stack has been mounted in the center of the vehicle with a hydrogen tank at the rear and another at the front, with a total capacity of 4kg of H 2 , with the front tank located in the area where a front motor is fitted on some versions of the EVR. Compared with the EVR, the EVRh features a 40kWh battery rather than the 80kWh pack on the full BEV version.

The powertrain is capable of discharging 430kW of power peak, with the fuel cell packing an output of 120kW. The EVR chassis concept can also support all-wheel drive, and rear-wheel-drive layouts are supported through multiple e-motor configurations.

Paul McNamara, technical director at WAE Technologies, said, “Since its inception in 2010, WAE has been dedicated to innovating cutting-edge and transformative technologies across a variety of applications and industries. EVRh, on display at CENEX LCV for the first time, is another key example of WAE’s capabilities in the development of solutions for zero-carbon vehicles, enabling state-of-the-art FCEV vehicles to be brought to market rapidly and cost-effectively.”

Look out for a full feature on the EVRh in the December issue of APTI magazine.

