Viritech reveals hydrogen refueling solution

Viritech has launched a new refueling product, H2 Fill. The developer of hydrogen powertrain solutions says that H2 Fill has been designed to offer a flexible, efficient and cost-effective solution for a wide range of hydrogen powertrain applications.

It can be argued that hydrogen vehicles offer an advantage over electric vehicles due to their quicker refueling times. However, these vehicles utilize hydrogen pressure vessels operating at high pressures, often incorporating multiple vessels. This necessitates precise control of the refueling process. Adhering to the SAE J2799 standard, H2 Fill seamlessly communicates with refueling stations, proficiently monitoring temperatures and pressures across multiple vessels throughout the refueling cycle.

In terms of technical specifications, H2 Fill employs IR (infrared) communication, following the IrDA protocol as outlined in the SAE J2799 standard. It can also be supplied without an IR sensor for scenarios where a sensor is already pre-installed. Viritech is available to support customers in integrating H2 Fill into their vehicles.

Phil Wild, CEO of Viritech, said, “We are delighted to launch H2 Fill, which embodies two core aspects of Viritech’s approach to delivering industry-leading hydrogen powertrain technologies.

“First, H2 Fill has been designed to provide a solution to a clearly identified customer need. H2 Fill has also been designed to be offered as a standalone product or to be used as part of a fully integrated Viritech powertrain solution. This is consistent with Viritech’s commitment to provide enabling powertrain technologies, as well as support to OEMs and Tier 1s in their transition to hydrogen-powered vehicles.”

