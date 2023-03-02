Tevva and Ecobat partner for first-life battery management

Ecobat has entered into a strategic partnership with Tevva to repair, repurpose and recycle the latter’s lithium-ion batteries, beginning with a 12-month pilot project for first-life battery management. The duo will expand into additional energy storage and recycling solutions if required.

If a battery issue occurs during a Tevva vehicle’s service life, Ecobat will handle, diagnose and repair the components using the most optimal and environmentally friendly methods.

As part of its commitment to circular economy principles, zero waste and reducing costs, Tevva will engage with Ecobat to ensure it can provide customers with an efficient service, while reducing the potential impact on the environment.

“Tevva is committed to providing the best-possible customer service while promoting a circular approach to battery management,” said Tevva founder and CEO Asher Bennett. “By agreeing this strategic partnership with Ecobat, a company with proven credentials in minimizing waste, honoring resources and respecting rare earth metals, we are letting our customers know that we’ve got their back in the worst-case scenario while also being a responsible corporate citizen by preparing for battery end of life.”

“Ecobat is thrilled to partner with a company like Tevva, one that’s committed to efficient, effective and sustainable resource management, to extend the lifecycle of their lithium-ion batteries,” said Tom Seward, EU key accounts director at Ecobat. “Working with pioneers like Tevva to support their battery management gives Ecobat the opportunity to expand its lithium-ion recycling footprint and further the circular energy economy.”

