Stellantis adds inhouse-produced hydrogen fuel cell vans to its commercial vehicle range

Stellantis has expanded its existing hydrogen fuel cell offer by starting production on mid-size and large vans at its facilities in Hordain, France, and Gliwice, Poland.

Designed to support demanding usage, the fuel cell versions of the Pro One commercial vehicles build upon the technology used in the zero emission BEV variants, which the company says offer quick refueling times without compromising payload capability.

A second-generation fuel cell system is designed to achieve a segment-record range of up to 400km and refueling time of less than four minutes for mid-size vans. For large vans, the addition of fuel cell technology is set to increase range to 500km with five-minute refueling time

Stellantis is set to produce eight in-house fuel cell hydrogen versions of mid-size and large vans, including Citroën ë-Jumpy and ë-Jumper, Fiat Professional E-Scudo and E-Ducato, Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro and Movano, and Peugeot E-Expert and E-Boxer.

Jean-Michel Billig, Stellantis CTO of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle development, said, “The action to bring hydrogen fuel cell mid-size vans and add fuel cell large vans to our production lines is proof of our commitment to maintain the lead in cutting-edge hydrogen technology and make it available to our most demanding customers.”

