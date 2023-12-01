PMW Expo highlights: AVL’s high-performance hydrogen ICE

One of the highlights of PMW Expo 2023 was AVL’s high-performance, hydrogen-fueled ICE, which took home the awards for Powertrain Technology and overall Motorsport Engineering Innovation of the Year.

The hydrogen-fueled, two-liter turbocharged ICE, capable of an impressive 205bhp/liter, was developed in conjunction with the Hungarian HUMDA Lab. The company is looking to banish the preconception that H2 ICE cannot have performance parity with gasoline fuel.

Using an engine testbed modified for hydrogen at AVL’s headquarters in Graz, Austria, the prototype engine achieved a peak power output of 410bhp (301.7kW) at 6,500 rpm, with 500Nm of torque at 3000-4000rpm, corresponding to a mean pressure (BMEP) of 32 bar.