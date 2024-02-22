Plug to provide hydrogen solutions for US auto manufacturer’s material handling operations

Hydrogen solutions provider Plug Power Inc. has finalized a contract to provide hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell solutions to support material handling operations for a major US automobile manufacturer. The manufacturing campus, covering over six square miles, focuses on electric vehicles and batteries.

The manufacturing campus’s material handling fleet, including forklifts and tuggers, will operate on Plug fuel cells. The agreement also includes on-site hydrogen infrastructure, featuring two liquid hydrogen storage tanks and more than 10 hydrogen dispensers to accommodate future hydrogen applications.

According to Plug, its fuel cells serve as direct replacements for battery solutions in electric forklifts.

In 2024, Plug will undertake of the installation and commissioning of the hydrogen infrastructure, with the facility expected to become fully operational by the first quarter of 2025, with production commencing in planned phases en route to full operations.

“This new partnership further strengthens our track record of success in the automotive industry, marking a significant leap in promoting sustainability within the sector,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug.”

“We are excited to elevate this facility with Plug’s state-of-the-art green hydrogen ecosystem, offering solutions that enhance operational efficiency while contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.”

Plug has previously collaborated with car manufacturers including BMW, Daimler, Honda, GM, and Stellantis.